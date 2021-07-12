News
Tuesday
July 13
News
Tuesday
July 13
Armenian man loses foot after mine explosion in Karabakh's Martuni region
Region:Karabakh
Theme: Incidents

An Armenian man lost his foot after exploding on a mine in Martuni region of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh), Sputnik Armenia reported.

According to the source, the incident took place during a search for the bodies of servicemen in Martuni region. When the man exploded on the mine, representatives of the Russian peacekeeping contingent were the first to provide medical assistance, after which he was given a tranquilizer, his foot was bandaged, the bleeding was stopped and he was disinfected.

Afterwards, the Russian soldiers escorted the Armenian driver to the hospital in Martuni and then to Stepanakert where the man underwent a surgery.

The man, who lost his foot as a result of the explosion, is still in the hospital and is in stable condition.
