Gunshots heard in central Yerevan again

Gunshots were fired in central Yerevan this evening again, and this time they were heard in the sector of Amiryan Street leading to Saryan Street, that is, in front of the Yerevan Department of the National Security Service, Hraparak Armenian newspaper reported.

According to the source, gunshots were fired from a black Mazda 6 with license plate numbers 01 LN 015. According to preliminary information, the car belongs to a police officer. It is said that the shots were fired at a citizen’s leg.

Criminologists are currently working on site and have closed the area with tape. The Mazda 6 is parked a little far away from the scene of the incident. Hraparak was also told that a little while ago, police officers took a man and told him that they would ensure his safety. The man was probably an eyewitness.