New mega attraction for tourists to start operations in Dubai

Ain Dubai, the world's largest and tallest observation wheel, set to open on October 21, Khaleej Times reported.
Among the many options to experience are the attraction's exclusive private cabins. In addition, unique celebration packages are available for engagements, weddings, birthdays, business functions, and more.
Couples can say “I do” 250 meters above the famed Dubai skyline, with a 360-degree rotation in a premium, air-conditioned cabin for 10 guests.
Ain Dubai will be able to accommodate 1,750 guests at the same time, for whom more than 19 types of cabins with decor will be available.
Tickets for Ain Dubai start at 130 UAE dirhams.