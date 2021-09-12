News
ՀայEngРусTür
Sunday
September 12
USD
492.85
EUR
583.39
RUB
6.77
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Sunday
September 12
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
492.85
EUR
583.39
RUB
6.77
Show news feed
Greece, US sign defense cooperation agreement
Greece, US sign defense cooperation agreement
Region:World News
Theme: Politics

Prime Minister of Greece Kyriakos Mitsotakis has announced the signing of an agreement on defense cooperation with the United States, Associated Press reports.

“We are considering extending the agreement on defense cooperation for up to five years so that it is not declared on an annual basis. This will allow both sides to plan appropriately,” Mitsotakis said.

“I believe Greece is a very reliable negotiator in the East Mediterranean, and I believe extending the defense cooperation agreement for five years affirms that such agreements can contribute to the welfare of both sides,” the Greek premier added.

Mytsotakis declared that this will not disrupt cooperation with other countries in the defense sector in any way.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos