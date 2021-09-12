Greece, US sign defense cooperation agreement

Prime Minister of Greece Kyriakos Mitsotakis has announced the signing of an agreement on defense cooperation with the United States, Associated Press reports.
“We are considering extending the agreement on defense cooperation for up to five years so that it is not declared on an annual basis. This will allow both sides to plan appropriately,” Mitsotakis said.
“I believe Greece is a very reliable negotiator in the East Mediterranean, and I believe extending the defense cooperation agreement for five years affirms that such agreements can contribute to the welfare of both sides,” the Greek premier added.
Mytsotakis declared that this will not disrupt cooperation with other countries in the defense sector in any way.