News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
December 20
USD
480.61
EUR
541.02
RUB
6.47
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
December 20
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
480.61
EUR
541.02
RUB
6.47
Show news feed
Garibashvili considers Georgia-Armenia relations ‘ideal’
Garibashvili considers Georgia-Armenia relations ‘ideal’
Region:Armenia, Georgia
Theme: Politics

Georgia and Armenia must move from words to actions. Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili stated this ahead of Monday’s meeting of the Georgian-Armenian intergovernmental economic commission—and with the participation of visiting Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, News Georgia reports.

"We are interested in turning the very close, friendly cooperation between us into a real action. We must develop close trade and economic relations, talk about regional projects, infrastructure, and other projects that will be of interest to both countries. That is why we have gathered today," Garibashvili said.

Also, the Georgian PM thanked his Armenian counterpart for the fact that the aforesaid meeting of the Georgian-Armenian intergovernmental economic commission is being held in accordance with the initiative and agreement reached between the premiers of the two countries.

"This is your second visit to Georgia this year. I would like readily to note that I have been to Yerevan twice on an official visit this year. And this truly points out the close relations, the cooperation, the good will between us. And I want to thank you for these relations, for this mood," Garibashvili said, addressing Pashinyan.

In addition, the premier of Georgia stressed that thanks to his close ties with PM Pashinyan, "ideal relations" have been established between Georgia and Armenia.

"We can say with pride and pleasure that such relations have not existed [before] between our countries. Of course, we have always had very close and friendly relations. But we can say that it is thanks to our merit between our governments that there is no misunderstanding between our countries, and we have truly ideal relations," Irakli Garibashvili said.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Armenia, Georgia premiers discuss developments in South Caucasus (PHOTOS)
Nikol Pashinyan had a private conversation with Irakli Garibashvili, in Tbilisi…
 Armenia’s Pashinyan arrives in Georgia on working visit (PHOTOS)
The premier was met at the Tbilisi international airport by the Georgian deputy PM and FM…
 Armenia PM to head for Georgia on working visit
Pashinyan will attend a meeting of the intergovernmental commission on economic cooperation between the two countries…
 Georgia justice minister accepts Armenian counterpart's invitation to visit Armenia during meeting in Venice
During the bilateral meeting in Venice, the...
 Armenia emergency situations minister meets with Georgia's Chargé d'Affaires
Kvanchakhadze expressed gratitude to...
 Merab Turava to Armenia Parliament Speaker: Georgian MPs attend Constitutional Court sessions
Expressing gratitude for the...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos