Garibashvili considers Georgia-Armenia relations ‘ideal’

Georgia and Armenia must move from words to actions. Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili stated this ahead of Monday’s meeting of the Georgian-Armenian intergovernmental economic commission—and with the participation of visiting Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, News Georgia reports.

"We are interested in turning the very close, friendly cooperation between us into a real action. We must develop close trade and economic relations, talk about regional projects, infrastructure, and other projects that will be of interest to both countries. That is why we have gathered today," Garibashvili said.

Also, the Georgian PM thanked his Armenian counterpart for the fact that the aforesaid meeting of the Georgian-Armenian intergovernmental economic commission is being held in accordance with the initiative and agreement reached between the premiers of the two countries.

"This is your second visit to Georgia this year. I would like readily to note that I have been to Yerevan twice on an official visit this year. And this truly points out the close relations, the cooperation, the good will between us. And I want to thank you for these relations, for this mood," Garibashvili said, addressing Pashinyan.

In addition, the premier of Georgia stressed that thanks to his close ties with PM Pashinyan, "ideal relations" have been established between Georgia and Armenia.

"We can say with pride and pleasure that such relations have not existed [before] between our countries. Of course, we have always had very close and friendly relations. But we can say that it is thanks to our merit between our governments that there is no misunderstanding between our countries, and we have truly ideal relations," Irakli Garibashvili said.