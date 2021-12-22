International Studies expert: For first time Armenia enters process with Turkey, meeting Ankara’s main preconditions

For the first time in its history, Armenia is entering the process of normalizing relations with Turkey, meeting Turkey's main preconditions. International Studies expert Suren Sargsyan wrote about this on Facebook. He added as follows in particular:

1. Artsakh [(Nagorno-Karabakh)] is handed over to Azerbaijan,

2. International recognition of the [Armenian] Genocide is de facto removed from our foreign policy agenda,

3. The most recent precondition—the opening of the [Zangezur] corridor—will be met in the near future.

By the way, in 1992, Turkey posited a precondition for Armenia to remove the following paragraph from the Declaration of Independence: “11. The Republic of Armenia [(RA)] supports the work of the international recognition of the Armenian Genocide in 1915 in Ottoman Turkey and Western Armenia.”

The removal of the image of Mount Ararat from the coat of arms of Armenia was also a precondition, as it was viewed as a territorial claim against Turkey.

Now, in all likelihood, Armenia and Turkey will sign documents on the establishment of diplomatic relations, state that Armenia recognizes Turkey's territorial integrity and inseparability, and give a vague wording—in the style of [Turkish President] Erdogan's "joint tragedy”—on the Genocide.

Turkey will have zero constraints on the Armenian side in the forthcoming talks, but will have some constraints from the mediating states. At the moment they are two: the USA (see the Bloomberg leak), and Russia (see the RA authorities' request for mediation).