2nd meeting of Armenia, Turkey special representatives is held
2nd meeting of Armenia, Turkey special representatives is held
Region:Armenia, Turkey
Theme: Politics

Special Representatives for the normalization process between Armenia and Turkey—the Deputy Speaker of the National Assembly of Armenia, Ruben Rubinyan, and Ambassador Serdar Kilic, respectively—held a meeting Thursday in Vienna.

The Special Representatives confirmed that the ultimate goal of the negotiations is to achieve full normalization between Armenia and Turkey, as agreed during their first meeting in Moscow, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Armenia informed Armenian New-NEWS.am.

They exchanged views on possible concrete steps that can be mutually undertaken to that end, and reiterated their agreement to continue the process without preconditions.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
