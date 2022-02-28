Peskov talks about Putin's attitude to sanctions against him

Russian President Vladimir Putin is indifferent to personal sanctions, he has no assets abroad, presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov said during a regular briefing, TASS reported.
He said that Putin declares all his assets every year.
"The sanctions contain quite absurd provisions about some assets, etc. Everyone knows that the president does not have any assets other than those declared every year," Peskov explained.
At the same time, he called it short-sighted and politically absurd to impose sanctions against the Russian president personally.
"If we take the sanctions from the point of view of solving problems, then, of course, the very fact of imposing sanctions against the head of state is absurd, very short-sighted," he said.
When asked about the possible introduction of personal sanctions against Western leaders, Peskov noted that Russia would be guided solely by its own national interests in this matter.