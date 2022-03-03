Germany considering possibility of supplying 2,700 anti-aircraft missiles to Ukraine

Germany is considering supplying 2,700 anti-aircraft missiles to Ukraine, Reuters reports citing a government source.
Earlier, the German news agency DPA reported that the Ministry of Economy had approved the delivery of Soviet Strela missiles.
A source told Reuters that the Federal Security Council has yet to approve the move. The missiles are ready for transport, the source said.
Earlier, Germany announced that it would supply Ukraine with 1,000 anti-tank guns and 500 Stinger anti-aircraft missile systems.