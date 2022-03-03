Russia stops supplying US with rocket engines

Russia stops supplying the US with rocket engines, the head of Roscosmos, Dmitry Rogozin, RIA Novosti reported.
According to the president of the state corporation, Russia will no longer service the remaining 24 RD-180 engines from the US and will stop supplying RD-181.
"Let them fly on something else, their broomsticks, I don't know what," Rogozin said.
He also noted that Russia will stop cooperating with Germany on joint experiments on the Russian segment of the ISS and will conduct them independently. Rogozin added that amid the sanctions, the Russian space program will be adjusted and its priority will be the creation of satellites in the interests of defense.
Earlier it was reported that Roscosmos had recalled Russian specialists from the Kourou Spaceport due to sanctions. The last employees arrived in Moscow today.