French president invites Armenia PM to Paris

French President Emmanuel Macron sent a congratulatory message to Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan on the 30th anniversary of establishment of Armenian-French diplomatic relations and invited him to Paris.

“Thanks to centuries of close friendship between the French and Armenian peoples, over the past three decades the two countries have built a strong, diverse, forward-looking partnership,” Macron said.

In his congratulatory message, the French President expressed hope that political, cultural and economic contacts would continue to strengthen with the adoption of the Roadmap for Economic Cooperation, the provision of vaccines to Armenia to help fight the epidemic crisis and the establishment of the French Institute in Armenia.

“I would like to organize a meeting in Paris on March 9 with the participation of Franco-Armenian cooperation figures to celebrate this day and realize our common aspiration. This platform of dialogue, which aims to steadily guide to the future, will unite French and Armenian high-ranking officials, local governments, enterprises, associations, as well as many individuals from various walks of life. It will give an opportunity to all those who bring our cultural, scientific-economic relations to life, to outline long-term structural projects to promote the sustainable development and prosperity of Armenia, with a special emphasis on the youth of your country. I would be pleased to receive you in Paris on this occasion, to mark the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between our two countries,” the statement said.

The French President noted that Armenia can rely on France's determined mobilization, both bilaterally and as co-chair of the OSCE Minsk Group, to achieve the adoption and implementation of measures to de-escalate and resolve the Karabakh conflict.

“Be assured that France will be fully committed to strengthening our partnership in the coming years to meet the many challenges of today's world,” the statement by Macron said.