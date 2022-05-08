Media: IS militants fire seven rockets at Tajik Armed Forces

Islamic State militants fired seven rockets in the direction of the Tajik armed forces, according to SITE Intelligence Group, which monitors the activities of terrorist and extremist groups on the Internet.
A source at the Tajik border service confirmed the information about the attack to Sputnik Tajikistan.
According to SITE Intelligence Group, the incident occurred near the town of Kulob. It was noted that the launcher was mounted on a vehicle.
"Soldiers saw the car with the terrorists in it. The car burnt down and three attackers were wounded, one of them particularly bad," a source told Sputnik Tajikistan. According to him, four shells fell into the river Amu Darya, and three more fell into the nearby forest. However, according to the interlocutor of the agency, the incident "is not serious and the people do not need to worry.
Later, the RIA Novosti source specified that the shells were fired from the Takhar province in the north of Afghanistan, and that four shells fell into the Panj River, Kommersant reported.