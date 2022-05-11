Face masks to no longer be mandatory at airports and on flights in Europe

Wearing masks will no longer be mandatory at airports and on flights in Europe, the European Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) and the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC) announced, Reuters reported.
The new recommendations will take effect from 16 May, 2022.
"From next week, face masks will no longer need to be mandatory in air travel in all cases, broadly aligning with the changing requirements of national authorities across Europe for public transport," EASA Executive Director Patrick Ky said.