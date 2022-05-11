News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
May 11
USD
466.87
EUR
492.22
RUB
6.86
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
May 11
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
466.87
EUR
492.22
RUB
6.86
Show news feed
Face masks to no longer be mandatory at airports and on flights in Europe
Face masks to no longer be mandatory at airports and on flights in Europe
Region:World News
Theme: Society

Wearing masks will no longer be mandatory at airports and on flights in Europe, the European Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) and the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC) announced, Reuters reported.

The new recommendations will take effect from 16 May, 2022.

"From next week, face masks will no longer need to be mandatory in air travel in all cases, broadly aligning with the changing requirements of national authorities across Europe for public transport," EASA Executive Director Patrick Ky said.

 

 
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Covid vaccination, negative PCR test result QR codes to no longer be required when visiting Armenia public places
The Ministry of Health informed…
 NATO Secretary-General tests positive for COVID-19
"NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg has tested positive for Covid-19....
 Shanghai subway shut down amid COVID-19 outbreak in city
Shanghai has been on lockdown since March 28 due to the coronavirus outbreak...
 26 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Armenia past 1 week
And one coronavirus patient died…
 North Korea urges citizens to strictly adhere to antiviral measures in connection with COVID-19
The Rodong Sinmun newspaper, which is the organ of the ruling Workers' Party of Korea...
 19 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Armenia in past 5 days
And one coronavirus patient died…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos