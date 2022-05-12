News
Newspaper: Armenia opposition sets up group working with international organizations
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics

YEREVAN. – Hraparak daily of Armenia writes: The opposition has set up a group— headed by Taguhi Tovmasyan, chair of the NA [(National Assembly)] human rights committee—working with international organizations.

They have presented the cases of human rights violations, infringements [in Armenia] to the international organizations, calling for making assessments.

[Opposition] MPs Anna Mkrtchyan, Elinar Vardanyan, Artur Ghazinyan, and Artur Khachatryan are in the group. However, they were against the process from the beginning, as they consider those organizations to be [PM Nikol] Pashinyan's backer.

The correspondence is mainly done by Tovmasyan. Letters were sent not only to Western organizations, but also to the Russians. Western organizations behave as they did during the 44-day [Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) war] period [in the fall of 2020]—equating the authorities with the protesters. And the Russians informed that they are following the events.

Artur Ghazinyan said: "We inform about the illegalities allowed by the authorities, the use of brutal police force against peaceful protests, and numerous human rights violations… Of course, geopolitical interests are important, but it will be difficult for those organizations to openly disregard the values and principles they have proclaimed themselves."
This text available in   Հայերեն
