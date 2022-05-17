Greece begins cooperation with US to purchase F-35 fighter jets

Greece starts to cooperate with the USA on the purchase of F-35 fighter jets of the fifth generation developed by the American company Lockheed Martin, Greek PM Kyriakos Mitsotakis said.

His remarks came during a joint press conference with U.S. President Joe Biden after their talks at the White House.

The two sides' statements were broadcast by the Greek television channel ERT News, translated into Greek.

“We will launch the process for the acquisition of a squadron of F-35 aircraft, and we do hope to be able to add this fantastic plane to the Greek Air Force before the end of this decade. And I’m happy that on Friday, Lockheed Martin officially expressed its interest in investing in Hellenic aerospace,” Mitsotakis said at the opening of a reception following a meeting at the Oval Office with US President Joe Biden.