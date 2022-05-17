News
US Air Force announces successful test of ARRW hypersonic missile prototype in California
Region:World News
Theme: Politics

The US Air Force (Air Force) successfully tested a prototype hypersonic weapon under the ARRW (Air-Launched Rapid Response Weapon) program. This is stated in a written statement issued by the department.

The launch was carried out from the southern coast of California. The US Air Force Boeing B-52H Stratofortress strategic bomber successfully fired the AGM-183A hypersonic missile, which was developed under the ARRW program, the document says. The speed of the rocket was five times the speed of sound.

The statement clarifies that this was the first launch of this cruise missile from an air carrier.
