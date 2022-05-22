Poland PM: Norway should share energy windfall

Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said that Norway should share the proceeds from the sale of oil and gas. In his opinion, the country indirectly profits from Russia's military operation, which is unfair, Kommersant reports.
The surplus profit from oil and gas, exceeding the annual average in recent years, of the small five-million state of Norway will exceed €100 billion. They must immediately share this excess, gigantic profit, Mateusz Morawiecki said at the National Youth Congress.
Morawiecki invited those present to write to Norwegian friends to promote the idea.