German FM announces possibility of deploying German troops in Slovakia on a long-term basis

Bundeswehr servicemen and German air defense systems can be deployed in Slovakia on a long-term basis, German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said during an official visit to Bratislava, Deutsche Welle reported.

According to Baerbock, Patriot anti-aircraft missile systems will remain on Slovak territory for as long as they are needed.

Earlier, in March, German air defense systems and about 300 military personnel were deployed in Slovakia, then in April, about 300 more German troops joined the multinational task force stationed in Slovakia, which has about 100 km of joint border with Ukraine. The total number of Bundeswehr troops in Slovakia reaches 640, Baerbock said.

In addition, Baerbock and Slovak Foreign Minister Ivan Korchok announced the continuation of negotiations on round-robin arms supplies to Ukraine, in which Eastern European NATO partners receive Western weapons in exchange for Soviet-made military equipment that they supply to the Ukrainian army.

Having visited Prague on the same day, where she met with her Czech colleague, Czech colleague Jan Lipavsky, Annalena Baerbock said that the negotiations between Germany and the Czech Republic on circular deliveries of tanks to Ukraine are close to completion and are in the final phase of drawing up a general agreement, which , in its view, could serve as a model for similar agreements with other countries.