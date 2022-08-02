News
Georgian impersonates Ukrainian in attempt to obtain residence permit in France
Georgian impersonates Ukrainian in attempt to obtain residence permit in France
Region:World News, Georgia
Theme: Society, Incidents

A Georgian citizen tried to obtain a residence permit in France using a fake Ukrainian passport, Novosti-Georgia reports citing local media.

The incident happened in Nice last week. A 60-year-old man applied to the relevant authorities for a temporary residence permit in France as a beneficiary of temporary protection.

The passport of a citizen of Ukraine, which the man provided to the agents, aroused suspicion. The police arrived at the scene.

The pseudo-Ukrainian was detained at the counter of the prefecture, after which he was placed in custody in the judicial part of the departmental department of the border police, the Monaco-Matin newspaper reported.

During his detention, the man confessed that he was a citizen of Georgia, and purchased a fake document for $500. The detainee claimed that he had come to France to be treated for cancer.

He was ordered to leave French territory within thirty days.
