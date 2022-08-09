A number of rivers flowing into Lake Sevan are polluted with nutrients, the Center for Hydrometeorology and Monitoring of the Armenian Ministry of Environment states.
"The Center for Hydrometeorology and Monitoring of the Armenian Ministry of Environment is monitoring water quality in Dzknaget, Masrik, Karchaghbyur, Vardenis, Martuni, Argitchi, Tsakkar, Shoghvag and Gavaraget rivers.
All mentioned rivers flowing into Lake Sevan are polluted with nutrients. The probable cause of pollution is municipal sewage and agricultural water streams, which bring considerable amounts of nitrogen and phosphorus to the rivers and then to the lake," the statement says.