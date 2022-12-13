News
Belarus launches surprise test of combat readiness
A surprise inspection of combat readiness has begun in Belarus, the Ministry of Defense of the republic said.

The inspection is conducted by the order of the President and under the direction of the State Secretariat of the Security Council.

The activities will be comprehensive, the troops will have to move out to the designated areas as soon as possible, to carry out their engineering equipment, to organize the protection and defense, as well as to build bridges across the rivers Neman and Berezina, the statement.

The Defense Ministry warned that at the time of maneuvers the movement of transport on some roads and other areas was limited.

Last time a sudden inspection of the readiness for action was held in Belarus on October 11 and 12. About 500 servicemen and about 50 units of weapons and military equipment were involved then.
