Turkish Defense Ministry complains about Greeks
Region:World News, Turkey
Theme: Politics

The Turkish Defense Ministry issued a statement saying that the Greek side resorted to provocation during a flight coordinated with NATO.

According to Turkish TRT, the statement of the Turkish Defense Ministry said that Turkish F-16 fighters made flights over the Aegean Sea, which were coordinated with NATO, and all partners in the North Atlantic Alliance were informed about it. However, at that time, Greece put F-16 fighter jets into the air, which turned on their radars and targeted the Turkish fighters.

The statement said that the Turkish fighters successfully completed their flight and returned to base.
