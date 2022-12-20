Tunisian police arrest former Prime Minister Ali Larayedh

Tunisian police have arrested former Prime Minister Ali Larayedh, his Ennahdha party said, accusing authorities of trying to divert attention from calls for President Qais Said's resignation, AFP reported.
The arrest came just days after nearly 90 percent of voters boycotted elections for the toothless new parliament created by Syed after he seized sweeping powers in 2021.
Larayedh, who served as prime minister from 2013 to 2014, was detained as part of an investigation into allegedly condoning the departure of thousands of young Tunisians to fight jihadist groups abroad.