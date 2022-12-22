News
Nikol Pashinyan meets with leaders of non-parliamentary forces
Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan held a meeting with the heads of the parties participating in the Consultative Assembly on Cooperation with Non-Parliamentary Political Forces in the Government.

According to the government press service, the meeting was attended by Chairman of the Republican Party of Armenia Aram Sargsyan, Chairman of the Christian-Democratic Party of Armenia Levon Shirinyan, Chairman of the United Motherland Party Mher Terteryan, Chairman of the European Party of Armenia Tigran Khzmalyan and Chairman of the Motherland Force party Tigran Arzakantsyan.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
