Aliyev appointed his ambassador in Nakhijevan

Fuada Najafli has been appointed presidential envoy to Nakhijevan. The corresponding decree was signed by President Ilham Aliyev.
According to the document, the presidential envoy will be directly subordinate to the head of Azerbaijan. The decree specifies that central and local executive power bodies and other governmental agencies should carry out their activities in Nakhijevan in coordination with presidential envoy.
Previously Najafli was a member of the Supervisory Board of the Sumgait Technological Park and worked in PASHA Holding.