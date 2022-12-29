Greek FM Dendias interrupts visit to Mount Athos after fainting: He returns to Athens

Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias interrupted a visit to Mount Athos after fainting and is returning to Athens, RIA Novosti reported, citing the Greek public television ERT.



Dendias arrived at Mount Athos on Wednesday and planned to stay on the Holy Mountain for two days. The Greek Foreign Ministry reported that this is the first visit of a Greek foreign minister to Mount Athos since 2011. The Greek government is represented in Mount Athos by the governor of Mount Athos, whose oversight belongs to the foreign minister.



Dendias is returning to Athens after suffering an attack of orthostatic hypotension, which he suffered this morning during a service at the Xenophon Monastery as part of his visit to Mount Athos. A physician from the Caries Medical Center immediately arrived and examined him. Mr. Dendias is in good health, but it was decided to interrupt his visit to Athos.



According to Voria.gr, during the service, shortly after 7 a.m., Dendias felt ill and lost consciousness, as a result of which he fell to the floor and badly hit his nose and teeth.



After administering first aid, a helicopter was immediately called to pick up the minister and take him to Athens. His state of health was not a cause for concern, with reports suggesting that the attack was orthostatic hypotension, the portal wrote.



Dendias had planned to visit the monasteries of Dionysiou and Dohiar on Thursday.