Fate of Elizabeth II's corgi, dorga and cocker spaniel are known

After the death of British Queen Elizabeth II, her cocker spaniel was taken away by dog trainer Ian Openshaw, who trained the dog, and her corgi was adopted by Prince Andrew. The fate of the pets was named by The Guardian.
Elizabeth got a cocker spaniel shortly before her death. The four-year-old dog had a good pedigree and the sonorous name Wolferton Drama, but the Queen gave her her own name, Lissy. She had never before dealt with the breed and preferred to breed corgis and dorgas. Apparently, the Queen's choice was influenced by Prince William, who had a Cocker Spaniel.
Apart from Lizzie, the queen had only two dogs: Muick and Sandy, corgis, a gift from Prince Andrew in 2021. They now all live at Andrew's residence near Windsor Castle. Another dog, 18-year-old Dorgi Candy, who had lived with the Queen since 2004, died shortly before her mistress.