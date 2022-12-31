Greece to replace old cabs with electric cars

The Greek government will launch a "Green Taxi" program to replace two thousand old cars with electric cars. Cab owners will be able to receive a subsidy to buy a new means of transportation, according to the Ministry of Environment and Energy of the Republic.
Applications for participation in the program will be accepted from January 9 to December 31, 2023. The total budget of the project is 40 million euros, the funds come from the Fund for Recovery and Sustainability. Authorities expect the program to help electrify Greece's cab fleet by replacing old vehicles with polluting emissions with all-electric ones.
The subsidy will amount to 40 percent of the cost of the new vehicles, with a maximum of 17,500 euros. Five thousand euros will be paid separately for the mandatory removal of the old car. The amount of the subsidy will increase by one thousand euros if the car owner is disabled, a parent with many children, or a citizen under the age of 29.