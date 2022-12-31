News
ՀայEngРус
Saturday
December 31
USD
395.53
EUR
393.43
RUB
6.42
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРус
Saturday
December 31
ՀայEngРус
USD
395.53
EUR
393.43
RUB
6.42
Show news feed
Greece to replace old cabs with electric cars
Greece to replace old cabs with electric cars
Region:World News
Theme: Car World

The Greek government will launch a "Green Taxi" program to replace two thousand old cars with electric cars. Cab owners will be able to receive a subsidy to buy a new means of transportation, according to the Ministry of Environment and Energy of the Republic.

Applications for participation in the program will be accepted from January 9 to December 31, 2023. The total budget of the project is 40 million euros, the funds come from the Fund for Recovery and Sustainability. Authorities expect the program to help electrify Greece's cab fleet by replacing old vehicles with polluting emissions with all-electric ones.

The subsidy will amount to 40 percent of the cost of the new vehicles, with a maximum of 17,500 euros. Five thousand euros will be paid separately for the mandatory removal of the old car. The amount of the subsidy will increase by one thousand euros if the car owner is disabled, a parent with many children, or a citizen under the age of 29.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Tesla electric cars are not designed for cold weather
Domenic Nati of Virginia was forced to cancel his vacation plans after his Tesla S...
 Unique custom Chevrolet Corvette to be auctioned off
The car has mighty LS7 engine...
 Tesla owner from US complained about inability to charge in freezing temperatures
Nati subsequently tried to charge the Tesla at home and at another charging station...
 Flying electric car from Chinese startup XPeng valued at $140,000
The AeroHT is capable of taking to the air tens of meters with the help...
 US is threatened by drop in car sales because of too high prices
Experts predicted U.S. retail sales of new cars in December to be about 1.04 million units...
 New Buick Electra E5 crossover declassified in China
Power plant capacity of the crossover will be 245 hp...
Most
Read Viewed
Photos