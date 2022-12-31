Former head of Turkish nationalist organization 'Grey Wolves' Ates killed in Ankara

Professor Sinan Ates, the former head of the Turkish Idealist Foci, better known as the Gray Wolves, was murdered in Ankara, the Sözçü newspaper reported.
"Grey Wolves" is a Turkish nationalist youth organization. It was founded in the late 1960s on the initiative of Colonel Alparslan Türkeş under the patronage of the Nationalist Movement Party (MHP) and adheres to the ideology of pan-Turkism.
According to the newspaper, Ates and his friend Selman Bozkurt were shot by two motorcyclists as they left their home in the Cankaya district.
"Sinan Ates was shot in the head and Selman Bozkurt in the shoulder. Sinan Ates, who was given cardiac massage by the 112 ambulance team that arrived at the scene and then taken to a private hospital, died," the newspaper wrote.
It is specified that numerous police teams were dispatched to the scene after being notified.
"An operation was launched to catch the attacker on a motorcycle, who fled," the publication notes.