News
ՀայEngРус
Saturday
December 31
USD
395.53
EUR
393.43
RUB
6.42
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРус
Saturday
December 31
ՀայEngРус
USD
395.53
EUR
393.43
RUB
6.42
Show news feed
Former head of Turkish nationalist organization 'Grey Wolves' Ates killed in Ankara
Former head of Turkish nationalist organization 'Grey Wolves' Ates killed in Ankara
Region:Turkey
Theme: Incidents

Professor Sinan Ates, the former head of the Turkish Idealist Foci, better known as the Gray Wolves, was murdered in Ankara, the Sözçü newspaper reported.

"Grey Wolves" is a Turkish nationalist youth organization. It was founded in the late 1960s on the initiative of Colonel Alparslan Türkeş under the patronage of the Nationalist Movement Party (MHP) and adheres to the ideology of pan-Turkism.

According to the newspaper, Ates and his friend Selman Bozkurt were shot by two motorcyclists as they left their home in the Cankaya district.

"Sinan Ates was shot in the head and Selman Bozkurt in the shoulder. Sinan Ates, who was given cardiac massage by the 112 ambulance team that arrived at the scene and then taken to a private hospital, died," the newspaper wrote.

It is specified that numerous police teams were dispatched to the scene after being notified.

"An operation was launched to catch the attacker on a motorcycle, who fled," the publication notes.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
2 students killed, 2 wounded in shooting near Chicago school
Local fire officials said the four teens were shot near Benito Juarez High School…
 Authorities in El Salvador send about 10,000 troops to one of their cities to fight gangs
About 10,000 troops have surrounded the city of Soyapango in El Salvador as part of a massive crackdown on gangs...
 US man shoots his lover, 3-year-old son in order not to pay alimony
After she got pregnant with his child, he left her, and then she had a son…
 Police crack down on European cocaine super cartel
Europol said 49 suspects were arrested in the investigation...
 Unidentified men open fire at market in Izeh city in southwestern Iran
The deputy security deputy of Khuzestan governorate reported that the attackers were...
 Texas woman sentenced to death for killing pregnant woman, removing fetus from victim
The prosecution said Parker faked her pregnancy using an elaborate scheme to keep her lover from leaving her...
Most
Read Viewed
Photos