India and Pakistan exchange lists of nuclear facilities and detainee lists

India and Pakistan have exchanged lists of nuclear facilities and imprisoned prisoners, RIA Novosti reported, citing the Indian Foreign Ministry.
Today India and Pakistan exchanged through diplomatic channels simultaneously in New Delhi and Islamabad a list of nuclear facilities and facilities covered by the Agreement between India and Pakistan on Prohibition of Attack on Nuclear Installations and Facilities. The agreement, signed on December 31, 1988 and entered into force on January 27, 1991, provides, among other things, that India and Pakistan shall inform each other of the nuclear facilities and installations covered by the agreement on January 1 of each calendar year, the report said.
India's Foreign Ministry noted that this is the 32nd such exchange of such lists between the two countries.
New Delhi and Islamabad also exchanged lists of civilian prisoners and fishermen in custody.
India has shared lists of 339 Pakistani civilian prisoners and 95 Pakistani fishermen currently in Indian custody. Similarly, Pakistan has shared lists of 51 civilian prisoners and 654 incarcerated fishermen who are Indian or suspected to be Indian," the report said.
Indian authorities have also called on Pakistan for the early release and repatriation of civilian prisoners, missing Indian servicemen and fishermen along with their boats, and for immediate consular access to other Indian prisoners.