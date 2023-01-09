News
Dry cargo ship runs aground in Suez Canal
Dry cargo ship runs aground in Suez Canal
Region:World News
Theme: Society, Incidents

The dry cargo ship Glory ran aground in the Suez Canal, tugs are trying to remove it from the ground, the international maritime agency Leth reported.

The Glory dry cargo ship ran aground as it joined the southbound convoy (of ships) near al-Qantar. Tugs belonging to the Suez Canal Authority are now trying to get it off the shoal, the maritime agency said on its Twitter.

According to Osama Rabia, head of the Suez Canal Authority, who commented on the incident to Al-Arabiya TV channel, the grounding of the dry cargo ship is minor and did not interfere with navigation on the waterway.

The 400 meters long container ship Ever Given, flying the flag of Panama from China to Rotterdam, ran aground at the 151st kilometer of the Suez Canal on March 23, 2021, blocking it for six days and blocking traffic. The vessel was taken off the shoal on March 29 after several attempts, more than 15 tugboats were involved in the operation, and navigation was resumed. The last of the 422 ships waiting in line because of the incident passed through the canal on April 3.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
