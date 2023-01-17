Bride in China invites her ex-beloved to her wedding and sat them at same table

A bride in China invited her ex-boyfriends to a wedding banquet and seated them at the same table, Asia One writes. The guests themselves felt uncomfortable, but social media users laughed heartily.
According to the local media, the woman invited five ex-boyfriends to her wedding. She set aside a separate table for them, with a sign table of ex-boyfriends. After the footage from the scene was published on social media, commentators admitted that the bride's act made them laugh.
"All of her ex-boyfriends seem to have the same look," one user noted.
However, some commenters agreed that it was "inappropriate" and "disrespectful" to the Chinese woman's fiancé and the exes she invited to the wedding.