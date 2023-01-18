Arabkir medical complex to allocate 2,500,000 AMD to Arevik Children's Hospital in Stepanakert

Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Artsakh Sergey Ghazaryan received members of the working group of Artsakh Humanitarian Aid Initiative, doctor of medical sciences, professor Ara Babloyan and head of healthcare programs of Armenian Relief Foundation Hambardzum Simonyan, the press service of Artsakh Foreign Ministry reported.

The sides discussed health system problems caused by Azerbaijan's blockade of Artsakh, considered possible mechanisms and steps to overcome them. According to the doctors, the initiative of humanitarian assistance to Artsakh is aimed at consolidating Armenian doctors not only in Armenia, but also in the Diaspora around Artsakh, informing prestigious medical institutions of the humanitarian disaster threatening Artsakh Armenians in all possible ways and supporting the healthcare system of the Republic of Artsakh in dire conditions.

Ara Babloyan informed that the initiative has already been launched: in the nearest future Arabkir medical complex will allocate 2 500 000 AMD for the needs of the Arevi Children's Medical Association in Stepanakert.

The initiative of humanitarian aid to Artsakh also plans to appeal to all medical structures of the Republic of Armenia to support medical institutions of Artsakh.