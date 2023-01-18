News
ՀայEngРус
Wednesday
January 18
USD
395.53
EUR
393.43
RUB
6.42
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРус
Wednesday
January 18
ՀայEngРус
USD
395.53
EUR
393.43
RUB
6.42
Show news feed
Arabkir medical complex to allocate 2,500,000 AMD to Arevik Children's Hospital in Stepanakert
Arabkir medical complex to allocate 2,500,000 AMD to Arevik Children's Hospital in Stepanakert
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics, Society

Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Artsakh Sergey Ghazaryan received members of the working group of Artsakh Humanitarian Aid Initiative, doctor of medical sciences, professor Ara Babloyan and head of healthcare programs of Armenian Relief Foundation Hambardzum Simonyan, the press service of Artsakh Foreign Ministry reported.

The sides discussed health system problems caused by Azerbaijan's blockade of Artsakh, considered possible mechanisms and steps to overcome them. According to the doctors, the initiative of humanitarian assistance to Artsakh is aimed at consolidating Armenian doctors not only in Armenia, but also in the Diaspora around Artsakh, informing prestigious medical institutions of the humanitarian disaster threatening Artsakh Armenians in all possible ways and supporting the healthcare system of the Republic of Artsakh in dire conditions.

Ara Babloyan informed that the initiative has already been launched: in the nearest future Arabkir medical complex will allocate 2 500 000 AMD for the needs of the Arevi Children's Medical Association in Stepanakert.

The initiative of humanitarian aid to Artsakh also plans to appeal to all medical structures of the Republic of Armenia to support medical institutions of Artsakh.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
European Parliament submits resolution on humanitarian consequences of Artsakh blockade
Taking into account that the only road connecting Nagorno-Karabakh to Armenia has been blocked...
 Foreign Ministry: Azerbaijan's goal is to destroy the people of Artsakh as such by cleansing Artsakh of Armenians
On January 18, 38th day of the blockade of Artsakh, Azerbaijan again disrupted the operation of the Armenia-Artsakh gas pipeline...
 Nagorno-Karabakh parliament calls on Armenia and Russia to take urgent measures to unblock Lachin corridor
The factions of the National Assembly of Artsakh made a statement...
 Austrian Foreign Minister urges Azerbaijan to unblock Lachin corridor
"Welcomed my colleague Ararat Mirzoyan to Vienna to discuss  cooperation...
 Armenian Prime Minister: Statements by Azerbaijani President are aimed at escalation
The statements of the Azerbaijani President are provocative and they are aimed at an escalation...
 Russian peacekeepers evacuate more than 60 Russian citizens from Artsakh to Armenia
Russian peacekeepers evacuated more than 60 Russian citizens from Artsakh to Armenia...
Most
Read Viewed
Photos