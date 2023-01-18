Igor Klimenko appointed Acting Head of Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine

The government has put Igor Klimenko, the head of the National Police, in charge of the Interior Ministry, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said, according to UNIAN.
"The government has appointed Igor Klimenko Deputy Minister of Internal Affairs - the head of the National Police of Ukraine. And entrusted him to perform the duties of the Minister of Internal Affairs," explained Shmyhal. He specified that after discussion with the Verkhovna Rada there will be a submission for the appointment of the new head of the department.
In Brovary there was a plane crash with a SES helicopter. On its board there were nine people: six representatives of the task force of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, in particular Minister Denys Monastyrsky, his deputy Yevhen Yenin and State Secretary of the Ministry of Internal Affairs Yuri Lubkovich, as well as three members of the SES crew. All of them died.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy instructed the SBU, together with the National Police and other bodies to find out all the circumstances of the helicopter crash.
State Emergencies Service reported that as of 15:45 in the city of Brovary search and rescue work is completed. "A total of 14 people were killed, including 1 child, 25 people were injured, including 11 children," noted in the message.