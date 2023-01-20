Gabon's foreign minister dies at ministerial council meeting

Foreign Minister of Gabon Michael Moussa-Adamo died in the capital Libreville after a heart attack during a meeting of the Council of Ministers, reports Agence France-Presse, citing a government statement and a source in the presidential administration.
Despite the best efforts of specialists, he could not be resuscitated.
He was present at the beginning of the council of ministers meeting and felt ill, the agency source said.
The minister was taken to a military hospital unconscious, in the afternoon he died, the source said.