The Minister of Foreign Affairs of Armenia will pay a working visit to Romania

On April 3-4, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Armenia Ararat Mirzoyan will pay a working visit to Romania.
Minister Mirzoyan will have a meeting with the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Romania Bogdan Aurescu, which will be followed by a joint press conference.
Within the framework of the visit, Ararat Mirzoyan will also have other high-level meetings, including with representatives of the legislative bodies of Romania.
During his meetings, Minister Mirzoyan will touch upon issues of bilateral cooperation between Armenia and Romania and the Armenia-EU partnership as well as challenges to the stability and security in the South Caucasus and other issues of mutual interest.