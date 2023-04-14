News
ՀայEngРус
Friday
April 14
USD
388.2
EUR
429.19
RUB
4.76
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРус
Friday
April 14
ՀայEngРус
USD
388.2
EUR
429.19
RUB
4.76
Show news feed
shamshyan.com: Armenia MOD driver, 2 medical assistants hospitalized after truck, MOD sanitary vehicle collide
shamshyan.com: Armenia MOD driver, 2 medical assistants hospitalized after truck, MOD sanitary vehicle collide
Region:Armenia
Theme: Society, Incidents

A major road accident took place Thursday in Syunik Province of Armenia, shamshyan.com reports.

At around 4:30pm, a truck—driven by 27-year-old Hayk S., a resident of Lori Province—collided with the sanitary vehicle—driven by 38-year-old Azat H., a resident of Ararat Province—traveling in front of it on the Yerevan-Meghri motorway.

As a result, Hayk S. and two passengers of the sanitary vehicle—39-year-old Edgar Ts. and 37-year-old Gor K., residents of Yerevan—sustained injuries and were taken to the Sisian city military hospital.

As a result of the collision, the two vehicles hit the natural gas pipelines, broke them, and ended up overturned in the valley.

Azat H., one of the drivers, serves at a military unit as a driver, and Edgar Ts. and Gor K., among the injured, serve at a military unit as medical assistants.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Most
Read Viewed
Photos