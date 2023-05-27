Turkish interior minister sued for use of facial recognition app

The Progressive Lawyers Association (ÇHD) filed a criminal lawsuit against the Turkish Minister of Internal Affairs Süleyman Soylu for using an app containing the history of personal data of individuals, Bianet reports.
In a statement filed with the İstanbul Chief Public Prosecutor's Office, the association demanded that the minister be investigated for "illegally providing or obtaining data" under Article 137/1-a of the Turkish Penal Code and an arrest warrant be issued.
The petition filed by ÇHD states that Soylu used the app to record, process and share personal information in an arbitrary and unofficial manner without any legal restrictions.
An app called KİM, which means "who" in Turkish, has come under the spotlight after it was revealed that Soylu had accessed an individual's personal information by taking a picture of them while watching a YouTube video.
Soylu stated that he had studied the data of a woman by photographing her in a TV studio and learning her name using this program.
The Association emphasized that public authorities usually process personal information for public order and public safety reasons, among others; However, this does not justify the automatic processing of data without complying with the restrictions imposed by international treaties, constitutional provisions and legal regulations.