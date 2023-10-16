News
‘No clear evidence' that Iran behind Hamas attack on Israel, Biden says
Region:World News
Theme: Politics

US President Joe Biden said there was “no clear evidence” that Iran had any involvement in Hamas’ attack on Israel.

In an interview with CBS, and answering the respective question, Biden said he does not want to get into confidential information, but there is “no clear evidence” that Iran had any involvement in Hamas’ attack on Israel

“Now, Iran constantly supports Hamas and Hezbollah,” Biden said. “I don’t mean that. But in terms of were they, did they have fore knowledge; did they help plan the attack? There’s no evidence of that at this point.”

And commenting on the limited fighting already taking place on Israel's northern border and his appeal to Hezbollah and its backer Iran, Biden urged not to do that and escalate the war.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
