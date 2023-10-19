Dozens of Palestinians killed in Israel airstrikes on residential buildings

Dozens of Palestinians were killed Thursday morning as a result of Israeli airstrikes on residential buildings in various parts of Gaza.

The Israeli Air Force hit residential buildings in Rafah several times, as a result of which more than 30 people were killed and dozens of others were injured, Palestinian news agency WAFA reported.

One person was killed and 21 people were injured in the airstrike in the west of Khan Younis city.

Dozens of Palestinians were killed in northern Gaza, where the Israeli Air Force carried out a series of airstrikes on the Jabalia refugee camp.

Israeli warplanes fired several rockets at residential buildings in Al-Zahra town, located in the center of Gaza; they were completely destroyed.

A building in downtown Khan Younis, in the south of the West Bank, was also hit, as a result of which 13 people were killed and many others were injured.