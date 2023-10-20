Israel preparing for ground invasion of Gaza

Israeli defense minister Yoav Galant told his military that they would soon see Gaza "from the inside."
"You see Gaza now from afar, soon you will see it from the inside. There will be an order," he told the Israeli troops gathered at the border with Gaza.
From his words, it can be assumed that Israel's ground invasion of Gaza will take place in the near future.
The Israeli army said earlier that its forces were deployed across the country as part of increased operational readiness for the next phases of the war, focusing on significant ground operations.
Meanwhile, early Friday morning, CNN editor Nick Robertson witnessed an increase in military activity along Israel's border with Gaza.
Israeli politicians have given the Israeli military the green light to enter Gaza, officials told CNN, and now the military must decide when to enter.