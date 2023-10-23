Raisi: Gaza people’s blood will accelerate Israel’s fall, Jerusalem’s liberation

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi strongly condemned his American counterpart's recent pro-Israeli remarks as "reactionary, antidemocratic, and inhuman," Mehr reported.

Raisi made the remark while addressing a Cabinet session on Sunday. He was referring to Joe Biden's statements during his visit to Israel earlier this month, when he noted, "I have long said: If Israel didn’t exist, we would have to invent it."

Describing Biden's remarks as "reactionary, antidemocratic, and inhuman," the Iranian president said, "Such statements amount to unwanted admission of the fake nature of the usurping Zionist regime [i.e. Israel]."

Raisi added, "The Americans must answer this question: Which international law, agreement or regulations are compatible with such remarks?"

The Iranian president said Biden's comments also serve as a "warning" to Muslim states in the region, adding, "Such remarks are indicative of the fact that for the United States, preserving the Zionist regime is considerably more important than [protecting] the lives of human beings, especially women and children."

He added, "What is happening in Gaza against the oppressed people of this region is a clear example of war crimes and crimes against humanity."

Stressing the necessity of bringing to justice the "criminal leaders of the US and Zionist regime as the main perpetrators and supporters of these crimes," Ebrahim Raisi said, "We are certain that the unjustly-spilt blood of the oppressed people of Gaza will speed up the fall of the Zionist regime and liberation of the Holy al-Quds [i.e. Jerusalem]."