Chinese FM calls ‘Taiwan independence’ biggest challenge for Sino-US relations

During a meeting in Washington, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, in discussions with US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan, identified separatist elements on Taiwan as the primary challenge in Sino-American relations, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the People's Republic of China reports.
Both parties engaged in meaningful and productive strategic discussions regarding Sino-US relations, top-level interactions between their respective nations, and various international and regional matters of mutual concern, including the Palestinian-Israeli conflict.
They agreed to "work together to achieve a meeting between the two heads of state in San Francisco."
Wang Yi stressed that the most substantial danger to peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait, and the biggest obstacle in China-US relations, revolves around the notion of "Taiwan independence."
The Chinese FM also elaborated on China’s solemn position on the South China Sea issue.