Moldova's President, Maia Sandu, has emphasized the importance of enhancing the status and appeal of the military career within the nation. She has asserted that boosting defense expenditure is essential to encourage the economic growth and long-term prosperity of the state.
The country's leader said an adequately equipped yet inadequately compensated military would struggle to fulfill their designated duties. To retain seasoned personnel and train new recruits, it's imperative to enhance the appeal of the military profession.
Sandu emphasized that Moldova has increased defense spending this year. Combined with “external assistance,” this will accelerate the modernization of the armed forces and contribute to the socio-economic development of the state.
According to the Moldovan President, achieving significant economic success is challenging without a robust defense capability. In the current climate, both domestic and foreign investors have an increasing need for security. Allocating funds to defense in the budget is an investment in the future economic development and well-being of the nation.