Kamala Harris: US has no plans of sending combat troops to Israel, Gaza

Vice President Kamala Harris said that the US has no intention of sending American combat troops into Israel or Gaza.
“We have absolutely no intention, nor do we have any plans, to send combat troops into Israel or Gaza, period,” Harris said in an interview with CBS’ “60 Minutes” that aired Sunday.
Harris added that the US supports Israel with equipment and advice, but does not tell it how to wage war.
The US announced last week that it was sending military advisers to Israel, including an officer experienced in urban warfare in Iraq. Also, the US has sent two naval aircraft carrier groups to the region to deter Hezbollah from trying to enter the war.