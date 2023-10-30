20 people injured, 2 in critical condition after mass riots at Russia’s Makhachkala airport

After the riots, the airport of Makhachkala, the capital of Dagestan, Russia will be reopened only after thorough inspections by law enforcement officers of the airport terminal, the airport, and the surrounding area, reports the Telegram channel of the Russian Federal Agency for Air Transport (Rosaviatsiya).
Earlier, Rosaviatsiya announced that the Makhachkala airport is closed for the reception of aircraft, initially until November 6. But later, the government of Dagestan announced that the operation of the airport will be resumed in the coming days, according to RIA Novosti.
Local residents stormed the airport runway in Makhachkala Sunday evening after a flight from Tel Aviv arrived. It was reported that the intruders were allegedly looking for arriving Israeli citizens, and riots broke out.
Law enforcement agencies arrived at the scene.
Soon, the regional authorities announced that the situation was under control, and Rosaviatsiya reported that the airport had been cleared of people who were there illegally.
An alarm was sounded at the Makhachkala airport, after which people started to disperse, and the airport was closed.
The Ministry of Internal Affairs of Dagestan announced that a criminal case has been opened into these mass riots.
According to the Ministry of Health of Dagestan, more than 20 people, both law enforcement officers and civilians, were injured during this incident at the Makhachkala airport; more than 10 people received light injuries, 10 people were taken to the hospital, and two of them are in critical condition.