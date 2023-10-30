Attempts are being made to destabilize situation in Russia’s Dagestan from outside, leader Melikov says

Attempts are being made to destabilize the situation in the Republic of Dagestan from outside, including through pro-Ukraine Telegram channels. Sergey Melikov, the head of Dagestan, republic within Russia, told this to reporters on Monday.

"Attempts to destabilize the situation in Dagestan, including the use of prohibited methods, which are related to the inflaming of inter-ethnic hatred and inter-religious problems, are carried out by our enemies—the opponents of our country," he said, TASS reports.

According to Melikov, a Telegram channel, which publishes calls to the residents of the region to go to rallies, is controlled from outside.

"Today, we received absolutely reliable information that the ‘Dagestan Morning’ [Telegram] channel is managed from the territory of Ukraine by traitors, Bandera supporters," said the leader of Dagestan.

He added that two police officers were injured as a result of the riots at the capital Makhachkala airport.

"They were injured while closing the restricted areas of the airport," he added.

According to the head of Dagestan, the equipment of the airport was not damaged.

"Everything has been preserved for stable and reliable operation," added Melikov.

According to him, the entire functionality of the airport will be restored within 2-3 days.

"We will again start conducting flights, including international ones, in order to quickly compensate for the events of this night," added the head of Dagestan.

Also, he emphasized that the situation in Dagestan is calm after these riots.

"I hope that the situation created in the territory of Uytash airport is not typical of the sociopolitical situation of our republic. The situation is under control, it will be under control, it will be monitored by the authorities—both republican and federal (...). The tension of the situation will not happen, no matter how much our enemies want it," said the head of Dagestan.