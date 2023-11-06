Groundbreaking ceremony of new building of Armenian orphanage once housing the late Hrant Dink is held in Istanbul

The groundbreaking ceremony of the new building of the famous Armenian orphanage, Camp Armen, took place in the Tuzla district of Istanbul.
Camp Armen was the home of many orphaned Armenian children after the Armenian Genocide. The late Hrant Dink—chief editor of Agos Armenian weekly of Istanbul who was assassinated on January 19, 2007—also grew up there.
The Turkish state had taken Camp Armen away from the Armenian community, but then it was returned as a result of a long legal battle.
With the support of the mayor of Istanbul, a new building will be built, which will now serve as a scientific and education center.
The architect of this building is Istanbul Armenian Kevork Ozkaragoz.