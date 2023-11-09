Picasso's ‘Woman with a watch’ sold at auction for more than $139M

Pablo Picasso's painting “Femme a la montre” (“Woman with a watch”) was sold at Sotheby's auction for more than $139 million, informed the website of this auction platform.
Thus, this has become the second most expensive painting by the famous Spanish artist.
The starting price of the “Femme a la montre” was $120 million.
Picasso had painted it in 1932 on a 130x97 canvas.
The painting is a portrait of French model Marie-Therese Walter who, being Picasso’s lover, had inspired him to create new canvases.