Picasso's ‘Woman with a watch’ sold at auction for more than $139M
Region:World News
Theme: Culture

Pablo Picasso's painting “Femme a la montre” (“Woman with a watch”) was sold at Sotheby's auction for more than $139 million, informed the website of this auction platform.

Thus, this has become the second most expensive painting by the famous Spanish artist.

The starting price of the “Femme a la montre” was $120 million.

Picasso had painted it in 1932 on a 130x97 canvas.

The painting is a portrait of French model Marie-Therese Walter who, being Picasso’s lover, had inspired him to create new canvases.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
