Those forcibly displaced from Karabakh who are granted refugee status have right to pension, benefits in Armenia

Those forcibly displaced from Nagorno-Karabakh who were granted refugee status, thus have the right to a pension and benefits in Armenia under the law if they meet the respective requirements of the Armenian law. Minister of Labor and Social Affairs Narek Mkrtchyan stated this during Thursday’s Cabinet meeting of the Armenian government.
"That is, regardless of whether they received a pension or benefits in Nagorno-Karabakh or not, they have the right to receive a pension and benefits in Armenia," the minister added, in particular.
He made it clear that it is mandatory for these forcibly displaced persons to be registered at an address in Armenia, but this should not be confused with registration and citizenship.
Mkrtchyan noted that the respective draft will be submitted to the National Assembly of Armenia in an expedited manner.
The minister noted that the number of pensioners among those forcibly displaced from Nagorno-Karabakh is about 15 thousand.
And to Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan’s question as to whether there will be an interruption of pension payment, Narek Mkrtchyan responded that these pensions will be calculated in Armenia starting from October 28, and this means that if those forcibly displaced from Nagorno-Karabakh have not received a monthly pension before that, they will not receive that pension.